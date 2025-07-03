TikTok-Viral Snail Hydrogel Mask and New COSRX Launches on Sale for Amazon Prime Day UK

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Several of COSRX's most talked-about skincare launches of 2025, including the TikTok-viral Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask and the brand's new The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturiser, will be available at exclusive discounts during Amazon Prime Day UK, taking place from 8 to 11 July 2025.

Also included in the limited-time promotion are recent innovations such as the Airy-Light Invisible Sun Stick, making its first appearance at a discounted price, as well as summer staples like the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen, known for its weightless texture and seamless daily wear.

With savings of up to 29%, the Prime Day event gives UK skincare shoppers the opportunity to discover COSRX's latest performance-driven formulas - from hydration and sun protection to barrier care - just in time for peak summer skincare season.

Shop New COSRX Summer Favourites in This Year's Prime Day Deals

Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask (15% off)

The viral mask that took TikTok by storm. Packed with 25% snail mucin and collagen, this cooling hydrogel sheet mask visibly hydrates, plumps, and smooths - leaving behind a radiant, glass skin finish in just one use. Ideal for dull, tired, or dehydrated skin that needs an instant glow-up.

The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturiser (20% off)

A new addition to the COSRX lineup, this rich yet silky moisturiser delivers deep hydration while strengthening the skin's natural barrier, for healthier skin less prone to sensitivity and breakouts. Its unique, weightless texture has deemed it a summer must have for users who are tired of the heavy, greasy formulas seen in traditional ceramide moisturizers, making it the ideal base under makeup. After selling out within days of its March 2025 debut in the US, it's now available for the first time at a special promotional price within the UK.

Airy-Light Invisible Sun Stick SPF50 PA++++ (15% off)

COSRX's latest SPF innovation makes daily sun protection effortless. This invisible sun stick glides on without a trace, delivering SPF 50 in a weightless, sweat-resistant formula. Perfect for oily or sensitive skin, and ideal for top-ups throughout the day.

Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ (29% off)

The best-selling Korean sunscreen made for the UK summer. This sheer, fast-absorbing formula offers powerful protection without the greasy feel or white cast. Loved for its barely-there texture and easy wear under makeup, it's a must-have for daily use.

This year's Amazon Prime Day marks the first time many of COSRX's latest skincare innovations will be available to UK consumers at promotional pricing. Whether replenishing trusted SPF favourites or exploring the brand's newest barrier-repair and glow-enhancing formulas, shoppers can enjoy limited-time savings across COSRX's 2025 product line-up.

All offers will be available on Amazon.co.uk from 8-11 July 2025, exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of the UK's favorite K-beauty brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Boots, Lookfantastic, and TikTok UK store.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cosrx

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cosrx_uk

COSRX Official Website: https://www.cosrx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724162/TikTok_Viral_Snail_Hydrogel_Mask_and_New_COSRX_Launches_on_Sale_for_Amazon_Prime_Day_UK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648141/COSRX_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tiktok-viral-snail-hydrogel-mask-and-new-cosrx-launches-on-sale-for-amazon-prime-day-uk-302497442.html