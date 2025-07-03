

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS), a company focused on kidney-related products and services, said on Thursday that it will extend High-Volume Hemodiafiltration, or HighVolumeHDF, dialysis therapy access for patients in seven out of 10 centers in Mexico.



The company has joined hands with the country's Coordination of National Institutes of Health and Specialty Hospitals, or CCINSHAE, to develop a pilot program to provide low-income patients without medical coverage in Mexico access to hemodialysis therapies.



As part of the move, Fresenius Medical Care Mexico and CCINSHAE inked a two-year contract to enable the installation of the Fresenius Medical Care 5008S CorDiax technology in participating renal treatment centers under CCINCSHAE in Mexico City and its metropolitan area, for a total of 150 systems in all.



This technology provides hemodialysis as well as HighVolumeHDF, a therapy that has showed improved patient well-being at a lesser cost.



The initiative between Fresenius Medical Care and the CCINSHAE has recently provided HighVolumeHDF treatment to 240 new CCINSHAE patients without medical coverage. Further, 410 regular patients, who are covered by public or private medical insurance, already started receiving HighVolumeHDF last year.



