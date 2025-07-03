Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific", "GPAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $16,944,840. The Offering was conducted by Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Haywood Securities Inc., Clarus Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 37,655,200 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years following closing of the Offering.

The Units were offered pursuant to Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935, Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus or registration requirements, and the securities issued under the Offering are not subject to a hold period in Canada.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for drilling at the Wild Dog Project, additional exploration activities in Papua New Guinea and for general and administrative expenses and working capital purposes, all as further described in the amended and restated offering document of the Company dated June 24, 2025 and filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In consideration for the services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Agents received a cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and were granted non-transferrable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") in such number equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Broker Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.45 per Broker Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Offering. The Broker Warrants and underlying Broker Warrant Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period until November 4, 2025.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of any applicable state of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company is focused on developing gold-copper resources from its highly prospective land packages. Its core projects include:

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets near the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025.

Wild Dog Project: located in the East New Britain province of PNG, the Wild Dog Project is a brownfield exploration project with a history of small-scale gold mining. The Wild Dog Project contains numerous epithermal, and porphyry hydrothermal-magmatic targets evidenced by previous exploration and operations. The Company completed a road refurbishment in August 2024 and baseline environmental work in Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, the Company began preparing for a drilling program with camp and infrastructure being established, airborne geophysics (MobileMT) survey completed and a geological team in place. A first phase of diamond drilling is underway on the property.

Arau Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements concerning the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

