CORRECTION: Hilbert Group Taps Four Leading Blockchain Figures to Syntetika Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)(Nasdaq:HILB B) today announced the launch of a powerhouse strategic advisory board to accelerate its tokenization platform, Syntetika. Drawing on deep expertise across DeFi, institutional finance, and Web3, the new board will help shape compliant, scalable solutions for tokenized assets. Syntetika tokenizes Hilbert Capital's BTC denominated funds to start and will utilize the large BTC flows through DeFi protocols that is already exceeding $10B.

Max Rabinovitch - Chief Strategy Officer, Chiliz & Socios

Max leads product and ecosystem strategy at the Chiliz Group, having helped develop the Chiliz Chain, Socios.com platform & Fan Tokens as the world's largest digital asset class in sports and entertainment from ideation and white paper drafting onwards. The Chiliz ecosystem currently supports over 70 global sports organizations via tokenisation including FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus among many others.

"Hilbert's approach to tokenization is uniquely rigorous. They're not only focused on optimizing for innovation in terms of new institutional-ready financial products, but on executing innovations with industry-leading compliance and security in mind as well. Syntetika is a perfect example of this. I'm excited to contribute to this next phase of growth."

John Lilic - Early ConsenSys Contributor & Polygon Advisor

John played a foundational role in Ethereum's growth as a core team member at ConsenSys and helped scale Polygon into one of the most adopted L2s. He is also a seed investor in Morpho Labs, a leading DeFi lending protocol backed by a16z, and supports a range of innovative startups through his venture fund. John also incubated Nordark, a crypto-native banking infrastructure platform for which Hilbert Group has secured an option to acquire 100%, and he now helps drive strategy and innovation across Hilbert's institutional ecosystem.

"Syntetika has the discipline and vision to build real infrastructure for tokenized finance. Hilbert's regulatory-first approach makes this one of the most exciting platforms in the industry."

Vladimir Maslyakov - Co-Founder & CTO, Blum

Vladimir is co-founder of Blum, a hybrid crypto exchange integrated into Telegram. The app has amassed close to 100 million users, making it one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in Web3.

"Syntetika is built on solid foundations with a clear product roadmap. I'm proud to advise this team."

Chirdeep Chhabra - Former Head of Tokenization, Citigroup; Co-Founder, Ocean Protocol

Chirdeep previously led tokenization initiatives at Citigroup and then co-founded Ocean Protocol, a decentralized marketplace for data and AI. Ocean recently merged with Fetch.ai and SingularityNET to form the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), the largest decentralized AI ecosystem in blockchain.

"Hilbert and Syntetika are building the backbone for compliant structured products in DeFi. I'm excited to support this mission."

Barnali Biswal, Hilbert Group CEO, comments: "I'm thrilled to welcome Max Rabinovitch, John Lilic, Vladimir Maslyakov, and Chirdeep Chhabra to Syntetika's Advisory Board. Their collective expertise-from fan-token innovations and massive user-base scaling to institutional tokenization and pioneering Ethereum growth-will be instrumental as we build Syntetika into the compliant, scalable platform that institutional investors demand."

About Syntetika

Syntetika is Hilbert Group's next-generation platform for issuing and trading tokenized assets and funds with full regulatory compliance. By integrating Galactica's zero-knowledge KYC (zkKYC), it delivers enterprise-grade oversight and auditability while preserving user privacy.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

