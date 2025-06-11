Hilbert Group Subsidiary COIN360 Selects ARCH AI to Power the Future of AI-Agents on their Platform

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B) subsidiary COIN360 , the Web3 research and market-data platform, announces today that it has selected ARCH AI's ChainGraph open-source framework as its official on-chain AI-Agent platform. This strategic partnership brings fully autonomous, composable AI-Agents directly into COIN360 's research suite, delivering next-generation insights and automation to DeFi analysts, institutional investors, and blockchain developers alike. ChainGraph will be rolled out on COIN360 over the next two months.

What Is ChainGraph?

ChainGraph defines a new standard for onchain AI.ChainGraph functions as a visual editor with drag-and-drop capabilities that enables individuals across technical and non-technical backgrounds-from developers and data scientists to content creators and enterprises-to construct and deploy autonomous AI-Agents on-chain without coding requirements.

An AI-Agent is a software program designed to interact with its environment, gather information, and autonomously take actions to achieve predetermined goals. Literally, it could be any goal, as AI-Agents can be applied to a very broad range of tasks.

Moving beyond traditional interfaces and centralised AI-systems, ChainGraph offers a streamlined visual architecture that makes agents:

Composable (modular components that integrate seamlessly)

Deployable (ready for immediate implementation in operational environments)

Similar to how smart contracts transformed decentralised finance, ChainGraph is reshaping autonomous AI-Agent development in the Web3 space.

As a specific application of ChainGraph, have a look at the fully autonomous crypto news analyst Walter Peppenberg , a ChainGraph powered AI-Agent, that is hosting his own channel at x.com with over 10,000 followers.

Key reasons why COIN360 chose ARCH AI

Strategic platform migration: Following its initial launch on BNB Chain, ARCH AI transitioned to Base, a chain designed for development-focused projects. This shift represented a strategic realignment toward transparency, user experience, and integration capabilities.

Community engagement: With a user base exceeding 500,000 token holders, ARCH AI has established a significant presence. The open-source nature of ChainGraph encourages collaboration, customisation, and community contributions.

Advanced agent architecture: ARCH AI develops persistent agents with observational, analytical, and decisional capabilities, enabling sophisticated applications including personalised media delivery, financial automation, and DAO governance optimisation.

ARCH AI Integration

ARCH AI will be integrated into COIN360 website providing users with quick access to a set of AI-Agents empowered with necessary tools effectively becoming dedicated research assistants.

The Agents' functionalities include:

Instead of clicking buttons, users can communicate directly with the AI agent through conversation to control the platform - executing trades, retrieving data, and managing all interface functions through natural language commands.

Monitoring market activities and industry developments.

Access to industry grade research pieces.

Delivering actionable insights based on the current market conditions and performances of chosen protocols and their respective assets.

Access to customisable news feed that includes sources from X, Telegram and established media outlets.

This represents our vision for the adoption of AI-Agents and integrating them into the research process to further enhance and improve the user experience.

Quotes

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments: "By partnering with ARCH AI to integrate ChainGraph into COIN360, we're not just enhancing COIN360's capabilities - we're redefining the future of decentralised research. This collaboration empowers every user, from seasoned analysts to curious newcomers, to harness fully autonomous AI-Agents for real-time insights, seamless interaction, and truly democratised market intelligence. There are a number of ways we will monetise this once the functionality has been established on the platform - for example via premium features, data-licensing, and charging for higher volume usage via API and plugins, to mentioned a few. "

Mike Sarvodaya, ARCH AI founder, comments: "Having a NASDAQ-listed company like Hilbert Group adopt ChainGraph is a defining moment for ARCH AI. It signals that the future of Web3 and AI infrastructure is not just visual and no-code, it's enterprise-ready. Among all options on the market, ARCH AI's framework stood out as the best solution for a major organisation. This partnership with Hilbert Group and COIN360 proves that autonomous AI agents aren't just a concept anymore, they're becoming foundational tools for institutional-grade research, insight generation, and onchain interaction. ARCH AI is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

What is Web3?

Web3 is the next generation of the internet built on decentralisation, blockchain technology, and token-based economics. Unlike today's web (Web 2.0), which is controlled by a few large companies, Web3 aims to give users more control over their data, digital assets, and online interactions by using distributed ledgers (blockchains)

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.



Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.



Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

