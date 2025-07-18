Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 15:29
1,110 Euro
+3,26 % +0,035
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.07.2025 15:50 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group: Exercise of Hilbert Employee Stock Options

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The AGM in Hilbert Group in 2023 resolved to implement an employee stock option plan for employees and consultants in Hilbert Group. In total 2,500,000 employee stock options were issued. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one new B-share at SEK 6.41. Two-thirds of the options can be exercised during July-September 2025. The employees can also choose to wait and exercise the options when they expire in September 2026.

The Board member and co-founder Niclas Sandström has exercised 333,333 options. Niclas Sandström has also sold 333,333 shares in order to finance the exercise of the options.

Thus, it should be noted that Niclas Sandström's total shareholding is unchanged after the sale and the option exercise - i.e., the number of shares sold to finance the option exercise, exactly equals the number of new shares obtained by the option exercise.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder
+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Exercise of Hilbert Employee Stock Options

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exercise-of-hilbert-employee-stock-options-1050129

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
