Hilbert Group: Exercise of Hilbert Employee Stock Options

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 /

The AGM in Hilbert Group in 2023 resolved to implement an employee stock option plan for employees and consultants in Hilbert Group. In total 2,500,000 employee stock options were issued. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one new B-share at SEK 6.41. Two-thirds of the options can be exercised during July-September 2025. The employees can also choose to wait and exercise the options when they expire in September 2026.

The Board member and co-founder Niclas Sandström has exercised 333,333 options. Niclas Sandström has also sold 333,333 shares in order to finance the exercise of the options.

Thus, it should be noted that Niclas Sandström's total shareholding is unchanged after the sale and the option exercise - i.e., the number of shares sold to finance the option exercise, exactly equals the number of new shares obtained by the option exercise.

