Dienstag, 22.07.2025
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154
Frankfurt
21.07.25 | 20:49
1,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
22.07.2025 10:26 Uhr
Proposal for Election of Board Members in Hilbert Group

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group's AGM will resume on 23 July.

Hilbert Group's main shareholders will propose the following Board at the AGM:

  • As previously announced, Steen Jakobsen, former Chief Investment Officer of Saxo Bank, is nominated to the board. For more information about Steen Jakobsen, refer to Hilbert Group's press release on 8 April, 2025.

  • Re-election of Niclas Sandström, Russell Thompson, David Butler, Stuart Connolly and Erik Nerpin is proposed.

  • Frode Foss-Skiftesvik and Tim Grant will be stepping down from the Board.

Furthermore, the main shareholders have informed the Company that they intend to propose further changes to the Board later this year, which will include the election of a new chairman. In the meantime, Erik Nerpin is proposed to remain chairman.

Hilbert Group will convene an EGM when the main shareholders present their proposal.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Proposal for election of Board members in Hilbert Group

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/proposal-for-election-of-board-members-in-hilbert-group-1051245

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
