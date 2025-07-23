Hilbert Group Enters Flexible 3-Year SEK 150 Million Financing Agreement with LDA Capital

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILBB), a leading digital asset investment firm, today announced that it has entered into a structured financing agreement with global investment group LDA Capital ("LDA") for a total commitment of SEK 150 million over a 36-month period.

Under the agreement, LDA has granted Hilbert Group a put option, allowing the Company to issue new shares on a flexible basis in accordance with market conditions. This ATM-structure provides Hilbert Group with the agility to draw capital as needed, optimizing shareholder value while mitigating unnecessary dilution.

In addition, Hilbert Group will grant LDA warrants that allows LDA to subscribe for up to 1,485,000 shares with an exercise price of SEK 14.61 per share. The warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months.

Barnali Biswal, Chief Executive Officer of Hilbert Group, comments: "We are pleased to partner with LDA on this tailor-made facility, which meaningfully strengthens our financial toolkit. Hilbert now has a broad set of financing levers at its disposal, allowing us to execute our crypto treasury strategy with discipline and patience. This added flexibility enhances our ability to drive long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders."

LDA Capital has a proven track record, having committed over $11 billion across traditional capital markets and $400 million in Web3 investments. Their flexible financing structures are designed to support companies at the forefront of digital asset treasury adoption. In the past 60 days alone, LDA has committed EUR 55 million across 3 transactions exclusively backing companies implementing digital asset strategies.

Through this partnership, Hilbert Group gains access not only to capital but also to LDA's global network of TradFi and Web 3.0 portfolio companies, crypto-native advisors and strategic investors-positioning Hilbert Group to scale responsibly and credibly in a rapidly evolving market - the Digital Assets treasury strategy.

Anthony Romano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at LDA Capital, said:

"Digital asset treasury strategies are rapidly evolving from simple balance sheet accumulation to sophisticated, yield-generating frameworks. As market infrastructure matures and liquidity deepens, leading corporates are beginning to treat Bitcoin not only as a strategic reserve asset, but also as a productive instrument within a broader capital allocation strategy. LDA's Digital Asset Treasury Fund provides flexible, equity-linked capital that enables public companies to responsibly grow their Bitcoin holdings and unlock long-term shareholder value. Hilbert Group exemplifies this next generation of treasury management. In addition to its disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy, Hilbert operates as a premier digital asset manager with advanced algorithmic trading capabilities that generate yield on BTC holdings-for its own balance sheet, for clients, and now through this partnership, for LDA's broader portfolio network .We're excited to join forces with Hilbert to help shape the future of institutional digital asset treasury management."

Hilbert Group will only access the facility in tranches, subject to prevailing market conditions, and retain full discretion over the timing and amount of each drawdown.

The Company will update the market on any further financing arrangements if and when additional agreements are reached.

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross-border transactions worldwide. The team has collectively executed over 350 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over USD $11 billion. LDA's investment activities across Web3 include 30+ transactions totalling $400m+ in capital commitments. LDA's Digital Asset Treasury Fund has committed EUR 55 million across 3 transactions exclusively backing companies implementing digital asset strategies.

