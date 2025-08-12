Hilbert Group's Syntetika Names Ryan Horn Advisor; Ex-Binance Leader Behind Cristiano Ronaldo Partnership

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Hilbert Group (Nasdaq:HILB B) today announced that Ryan Horn has joined the advisory board of Syntetika, Hilbert Group's on-chain platform designed to provide tokenized access to Hilbert strategies.

Horn is the Founder & CEO of N3ON and a former C-suite Director at Binance (world's largest crypto exchange), where he led high-impact global partnerships across sports, entertainment, and lifestyle IPs-including collaborations with Formula One, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alpine F1, and major European football clubs. He brings more than a decade of experience at the intersection of fintech, blockchain, AI, and global brand commercialization.

"Ryan has a rare combination of Web3 execution, blue-chip brand partnerships, and IP commercialization," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. "His experience building fan engagement and tokenized ecosystems aligns directly with Syntetika's mission to make institutional-grade digital asset strategies widely accessible on-chain."

"I'm excited to support Syntetika as it bridges proven investment strategies with the distribution power of Web3," said Ryan Horn. "By uniting tokenized economies with tangible outcomes, we can deliver trusted solutions and deeper engagement for partners and users alike."

About Ryan Horn

Ryan Horn is a strategic leader in Web3, fintech, sports, and IP ecosystems. As Founder & CEO of N3ON, he partners with Fortune 500 companies, protocols, and cultural icons to build revenue-generating digital ecosystems. Renowned for his strategic foresight and deal-making acumen, Ryan made headlines by orchestrating Cristiano Ronaldo's groundbreaking partnership with Binance, bringing one of the world's most iconic athletes into the crypto space. He is a frequent keynote speaker and advisor to high-growth ventures.

About Syntetika

Syntetika is Hilbert Group's next-generation platform for issuing and trading tokenized assets and funds with full regulatory compliance. By integrating Galactica's zero-knowledge KYC (zkKYC), it delivers enterprise-grade oversight and auditability while preserving user privacy.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group's Syntetika Names Ryan Horn Advisor; Ex-Binance Leader Behind Cristiano Ronaldo Partnership

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-groups-syntetika-names-ryan-horn-advisor-ex-binance-leader-b-1059551