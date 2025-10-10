Hilbert Group Nominates Ex-Blackstone Senior Executive Jonathan Morris as New Chairman

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Nasdaq listed Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) is pleased to announce the nomination of Jonathan Morris as the new Chairman of the Board.

Jonathan Morris is a global finance executive and investor with over 20 years of experience leading businesses at the intersection of technology, capital markets, and international growth.

Jonathan currently serves as Partner at TLG Holding, where he leads principal investments and capital formation for high-quality technology companies driving digital transformation. Throughout his career, Jonathan has held board and executive roles across multiple publicly listed and privately held companies in fintech, aerospace, digital infrastructure, and financial services. He has raised more than $850 million in capital and directed over $1.3 billion in global investment commitments.

Jonathan's governance expertise is reflected by board appointments in the U.S. and internationally, with public companies such as SunGard AS and multiple Nasdaq- and NYSE-listed investment entities. His career spans senior roles at The Blackstone Group and Credit Suisse, and he played a founding role in GAIN Capital, which successfully went public.

Jonathan has served as CFO for multiple public companies and has been responsible for 3 public listings in the U.S., on Nasdaq and the NYSE.

Jonathan holds a B.S. in Finance and Economics from the University of Virginia and an MBA in Finance from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. His extensive background in building and managing high-growth technology businesses, combined with a proven track record in governance and capital markets, brings significant value to Hilbert Group as it enters its next phase.

"Jonathan brings an exceptional track record in public company leadership, fundraising, and strategic growth," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. "His experience in U.S. capital markets and technology investments will be invaluable as Hilbert enters its next phase of expansion and prepares for potential U.S. listing initiatives and an expansion of the shareholder base there."

Jonathan Morris comments: "Hilbert represents a rare combination of institutional discipline and digital innovation and has now been able to build a solid foundation - both in terms of infrastructure and the team in place. My focus will be on supporting its expansion into U.S. capital markets, strengthening shareholder value, and advancing Hilbert's role as a trusted global platform for digital asset investment."

Jonathan's LinkedIn profile can be found here .

The Board looks forward to welcoming Jonathan Morris and benefiting from his leadership and international experience.

