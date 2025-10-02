Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
02.10.25 | 09:15
1,100 Euro
+3,77 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Changes to the Board of Directors in Hilbert Group

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

As NASDAQ-listed Hilbert Group (Ticker: HILB B) announced in connection with the AGM, the company's principal shareholders have announced that they are working to recruit a new Chairman of the Board and that they will also propose other changes to the composition of the Board. The principal shareholders have now informed Hilbert Group that they will present their proposal shortly. The Board will then convene an extraordinary general meeting.

Stuart Connolly has informed Hilbert Group that he wishes to leave the Board and has requested his own resignation.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Changes to the Board of Directors in Hilbert Group

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/changes-to-the-board-of-directors-in-hilbert-group-1081097

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
