Changes to the Board of Directors in Hilbert Group

As NASDAQ-listed Hilbert Group (Ticker: HILB B) announced in connection with the AGM, the company's principal shareholders have announced that they are working to recruit a new Chairman of the Board and that they will also propose other changes to the composition of the Board. The principal shareholders have now informed Hilbert Group that they will present their proposal shortly. The Board will then convene an extraordinary general meeting.

Stuart Connolly has informed Hilbert Group that he wishes to leave the Board and has requested his own resignation.

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.



Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.



Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

