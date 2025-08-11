Hilbert Group's Syntetika Welcomes Asia-Based Investment Leader Juliet Tang to Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Hilbert Group (Nasdaq:HILB B) is pleased to announce that Juliet Tang, an influential Asia-based investment professional, will join the advisory board of Syntetika, bringing her extensive expertise in investment management and strategic leadership to the platform. Juliet joins Syntetika with a distinguished track record, most recently serving as Investment Manager at one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, Huobi/HTX Ventures, where she led high-impact investment strategies throughout the region.

Her expertise is grounded in experience across some of Asia's top financial institutions in investment banking and asset management. Juliet holds a Master's in Banking, Corporate Finance, and Securities Law, further enhancing her contributions.

Juliet Tang's appointment reflects Syntetika's commitment to global growth, with a special focus on leadership and innovation in Asia's dynamic markets.

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group, comments: "The collective experience our advisory board brings-from scaling major platforms to building compliant token ecosystems-will be vital as Syntetika accelerates its growth in Asia and globally. Juliet's appointment reflects Hilbert's commitment to world-class leadership and innovation in institutional DeFi."

Juliet Tang comments: "I am excited to join the Syntetika advisory board and contribute to the company's mission of revolutionizing the tokenized asset space. I look forward to supporting Syntetika's ambitious global expansion and helping drive innovation within the institutional DeFi sector."

About Syntetika

Syntetika is Hilbert Group's next-generation platform for issuing and trading tokenized assets and funds with full regulatory compliance. By integrating Galactica's zero-knowledge KYC (zkKYC), it delivers enterprise-grade oversight and auditability while preserving user privacy.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

