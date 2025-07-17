Hilbert Group Closes Heavily Oversubscribed Seed Round for Syntetika Tokenisation and Decentralised Trading Platform

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), a leading digital asset investment firm, has announced the successful close of the $SYNT token seed round for Syntetika, its pioneering tokenisation platform and decentralised exchange. The round was heavily oversubscribed, attracting over $6 million in investor interest - six times the original $1 million target. To accommodate select strategic partners, Hilbert Group increased the round size to $2.5 million while preserving its long-term vision for sustainable growth.

The robust investor demand demonstrates strong industry confidence in Syntetika's mission to bridge decentralised finance (DeFi) and institutional-grade asset management. More than 35 Angel Investors and VCs participated in the round with notable participants in the raise; several people from Hilbert's management, board, and advisory committee, including Hilbert Group CIO Russell Thompson, Hilbert Advisor and Nordark Principal John Lilic, ex-Aave and Allez Labs co-founder and VC investor Alex Berto among others.

Syntetika is set to redefine digital asset markets by enabling streamlined issuance, trading, and management of diverse on-chain assets for both individuals and institutions. The platform's first offering will feature tokenised versions of Hilbert Group's Bitcoin yield strategies, allowing investors to earn additional yield on Bitcoin holdings. Syntetika advances its vision through Hilbert Group's expertise in quantitative finance and collaboration with technology partners Galactica and Private Pools Network.

"Successfully executing on the Syntetika platform is one of Hilbert's key focus areas and has the potential to become a significant revenue generator for the firm," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. "The strength of demand validates Syntetika's proposition and unique use case. We are thrilled to close this round and accelerate toward launch."

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

