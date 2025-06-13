Hilbert Group's Annual General Meeting adjourned as planned

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / At Hilbert Group AB's (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) Annual General Meeting today, it was resolved, as planned and previously announced, to adjourn the Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will resume three weeks after the publication of the Company's annual report which is expected to take place shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.



Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.



Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

