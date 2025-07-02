Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 15:29
0,774 Euro
-0,26 % -0,002
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 22:26 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group's Annual Report for 2024 has Been Published, the Annual General Meeting will Continue on July 23

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The Annual Report and an English translation of the Annual Report can be downloaded from Hilbert Group's website: www.hilbert.group.

Going concern

In the Directors' Report (page 19) the Board states regarding going concern:

The Board of Directors has prepared the financial statements based on the assumption that the business will continue as a going concern.

Hilbert Group showed negative cash flow during the 2024 financial year but has good access to the capital market and has been able to secure its working capital needs on several occasions through small new issues, most recently in May 2025 through a new issue of shares totaling MSEK 20. During the next twelve months, Hilbert Group must also refinance a loan of approximately MSEK 27, which is due for payment in April 2026. Hilbert Group's management is already in advanced negotiations for additional financing and is convinced that the refinancing will be successful. Given the current turbulent financial market, however, there is always significant uncertainty about whether the financing will be successful before a binding agreement has been entered into.

The Board of Directors' statement is commented on in the audit report.

Annual General Meeting
Hilbert Group's Annual General Meeting will be resumed on Wednesday, July 23 at 10.00 AM at Advokatfirman Nerpin's office, Birger Jarlsgatan 2 in Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

HILBERT AR 24 ENG 2 July

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-groups-annual-report-for-2024-has-been-published-the-annual-1045445

