Done.ai Group AB: CEO transfers part of shareholding to wholly owned company

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") announces that CEO Staffan Herbst has today transferred 320,000 shares of his holding in Done.ai to his wholly owned company, Herbst Management AB.

The transfer is part of a personal holding structure change and does not involve any sale of shares. Following the transaction, Staffan Herbst continues to retain his entire ownership interest of 665,883 shares in Done.ai Group AB, partly held through his company.

"I remain fully committed to the long-term growth and success of Done.ai. This transfer is purely administrative and reflects how I manage my private and corporate holdings," says Staffan Herbst, CEO of Done.ai.

The transaction will be reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with applicable regulations.

Following a series of strategic acquisitions, Done.ai has significantly grown its platform from SEK 30 million last year to now over SEK 350 million in pro forma annual revenues and achieving operational profitability. Done.ai continues to execute on its vision to become the premier AI-native business platform for SMEs, offering an integrated suite of tools across embedded finance, CRM, HR, marketing, and professional services to help businesses thrive in the digital era. With integration efforts well underway, Done.ai is focused on unlocking synergies and expanding margins over the course of 2025 and 2026, reinforcing its long-term growth and profitability trajectory.

For further information please contact:

Staffan Herbst, CEO

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00, ir@done.ai

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.