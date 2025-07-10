Done.ai Group AB: Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Done.ai Group AB

At the extraordinary general meeting of Done.ai Group AB, held today on 10 July 2025, it was resolved to approve the acquisitions of 100 per cent of the shares in Debet as well as 65 per cent of the shares in Fullstakk Marketing, a directed issue of shares with payment by way of set-off against vendor notes in accordance with M&A agreements and an authorization for the board to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants.

Approval of M&A transactions

The general meeting resolved to approve two transactions in which Done.ai acquires 100 per cent of the shares in Debet AS and 65 per cent of the shares in Fullstakk Marketing AS from the company's largest shareholder, R-Venture AS, for a purchase price of NOK 18 million and NOK 32.5 million, respectively.

The acquisitions are expected to close on 11 July 2025.

For more information regarding the acquisitions, please refer to the company's press release on 19 June 2025, which is available on www.done.ai.

Resolution on a directed issue of shares with payment by way of set-off against vendor notes

The general meeting resolved on a directed issue of shares with payment by way of set-off against vendor notes in accordance with the board of directors' proposal. The resolution means that vendor notes of NOK 129 million will be set-off against 8,700,533 new shares in Done.ai (based on a subscription price of SEK 14 per share and an exchange rate for NOK/SEK of 0.94374).

Following the registration of the share issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the total number of shares and votes in Done.ai will be 82,377,590 and the share capital will be SEK 8,237,759.

As previously communicated, the reason for the directed share issue and the deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is to settle the vendor notes and effectuate the sellers' reinvestments in Done.ai in accordance with the share purchase agreements regarding the acquisitions of Frisikt AS, Done.ai AS, BPS Consulting AS, Huddlestock Technologies AB, Huddelstock Investor Services AS, Huddlestock AB, WeAssist AS and EBFS Ventures AS (the "M&A Agreements").

The subscription price of SEK 14 per share was agreed in the M&A Agreements through a negotiation on an arm's length basis and corresponds to the subscription price of the directed cash issue carried out by the company through an accelerated bookbuilding process on 27 May 2025.

Resolution on an authorization for the board to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The general meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to resolve on issues of shares, convertibles, and/or warrants on one or several occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting. The number of shares that can be issued based on the authorization (including through exercise of warrants or conversion of convertibles) must not exceed fifteen (15) per cent of the total number of shares in the company when the authorization is exercised the first time.

The authorization replaces the existing authorization granted to the board of directors at the annual general meeting on 10 April 2025.

For further information please contact:

Staffan Herbst, CEO

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00, ir@done.ai

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.