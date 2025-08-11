Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A2QJ0U | ISIN: NO0010859648
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 08:11
0,050 Euro
+0,80 % +0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2025 13:15 Uhr
Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB completes the final closing in the acquisition of Huddlestock's Investment-as-a-Service platform

Following the announcement on 14 April 2025, Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") is pleased to confirm the successful final completion of its acquisition of Huddlestock Fintech AS's ("Huddlestock") Nordic Investment-as-a-Service ("IaaS") platform (the "Transaction").

As part of this final closing of the Transaction, Done.ai has taken over full ownership of Huddlestock Investor Services AS ("HIS"), following approval from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) in accordance with the planned transaction timeline. The final settlement of 13.2MNOK is completed as a seller's credit, which will be converted to equity in Done.ai at 14 SEK per share latest by the end of August 2025.

"This acquisition marks the closure of this transaction and our journey to create a unified, intelligent financial ecosystem for businesses. By integrating Huddlestock's institutional-grade investment infrastructure with Done.ai's platform and distribution network, we are not just adding capabilities, we are reshaping how companies can manage liquidity, credit, and investments in real time. This transaction accelerates our vision of embedding financial services seamlessly into everyday business workflows, unlocking new value for customers across the Nordics and beyond.", says Staffan Herbst, CEO of Done.ai.

For further transaction details, please refer to the initial announcement.

For further information please contact:
Staffan Herbst, CEO
Tel: +46 10 490 07 00, ir@done.ai

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm
Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30
Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai
Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.

