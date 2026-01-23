Done.ai Group AB: CEO, CFO and Chairman of the Board Increase Shareholding in Done.ai Group AB

Done.ai Group AB announces that Chairman of the Board Ståle Risa, CEO Staffan Herbst and CFO Philip Gunnarsson have increased their ownership in the Company through the acquisition of 35,000 shares each at a price of SEK 7.22 per share on 20 January 2026.

Following the transaction, Mr. Herbst holds a total of 728,883 shares in Done.ai Group AB, of which 96,783 shares are held personally, and 632,100 shares are held through his wholly owned holding company. In addition, Mr. Herbst holds 199,387 warrants, each of which carries the right to acquire 3.26 shares.

Following the transaction, Mr. Gunnarsson holds a total of 56 000 shares in Done.ai Group AB, all held personally. In addition, Mr. Gunnarsson holds 122,699 warrants, each of which carries the right to acquire 3.26 shares.

Following the transaction, Mr. Risa holds a total of 35,000 shares in Done.ai Group AB, all held through his wholly owned holding company.

The share purchases underscore the Board and management team's continued conviction in Done.ai's strategy, execution and long-term value creation. The transactions further strengthen alignment with shareholders as the Company continues to build its AI driven platform and scale its offering.

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00, ir@done.ai

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.