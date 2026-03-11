Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB launches Done Accounting, an AI-driven accounting service targeting a SEK 90+ billion Nordic market

www.done.ai/accounting

Done.ai Group ("Done.ai") today announces the launch of Done Accounting, an AI-driven accounting service, a defining step in the company's mission to become a unified operating system for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Nordic region.

Done Accounting combines artificial intelligence, workflow automation and hands-on accounting expertise into a fully managed, fixed-price subscription offering. SMEs can through the service access enterprise-grade accounting without managing bookkeeping systems, reconciling disconnected tools or dealing with unpredictable billing. Done.ai takes care of all of it.

The opportunity is substantial. According to Regnskap Norge, the Norwegian accounting services industry generated NOK 25 billion in revenue in 2024. In Sweden, the accounting and auditing services market is estimated at approximately SEK 70 billion annually. Together, the two largest Nordic markets represent more than SEK 90 billion in annual accounting services revenue, serving hundreds of thousands of businesses across the region.

Yet despite years of digitalisation efforts, the industry remains structurally fragmented. Manual workflows persist. Systems remain disconnected. Billing models reward complexity rather than outcomes. Done.ai sees this as a massive opportunity for a new generation of AI-driven accounting services.

Built on two decades of industry leadership

Done Accounting builds on more than 20 years of technology innovation from the team behind the Norwegian cloud ERP and accounting platform 24SevenOffice, now part of Finago.

24SevenOffice was among the early pioneers of cloud-based ERP systems and introduced several industry-first innovations, including integrated invoice scanning within ERP systems, bank integrations enabling automated payments and bank reconciliation, and more recently the integration of AI directly into the bookkeeping workflow.

In December 2024, 24SevenOffice was acquired by global private equity firm KKR, concluding a major growth journey. The knowledge, operational depth and technological foundations built through that journey now form the backbone of

Done.ai's next chapter.

From accounting software to accounting as a service

Some in the industry argue that software has made accounting simple enough for businesses to manage on their own. Done.ai has observed a different reality emerging. Regulatory requirements are growing. Reporting obligations are becoming more complex. Financial compliance demands more from SMEs every year, not less.

Done.ai's answer is not to hand businesses another tool, it is to take the work off their hands. By combining AI-powered automation with professional accounting expertise, the service delivers fully prepared, compliant accounts as a natural part of running a business rather than a distraction from it.

The service is designed to serve a wide range of companies, from holding structures without operational activity to growing SMEs that today spend disproportionate time and cost on financial administration. Through standardised workflows and scalable AI automation, Done.ai delivers consistently high-quality accounting at a predictably low cost.

A connected financial ecosystem for SMEs

Done Accounting connects directly to the broader Done.ai platform, where businesses can also access CRM, marketing, MRP, HR, payment, banking and financing solutions. Done.ai is more than a service provider, is builds the financial and operational backbone that Nordic SMEs have always deserved but have never had access to in one place.

With deep industry expertise, a proven track record of technology leadership and a large and structurally evolving addressable market, Done.ai is well positioned to define what accounting services look like for the next generation of Nordic businesses.

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.

