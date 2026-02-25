Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB signs agreement to acquire Vilect AS, a recruitment software provider with AI-enabled talent solutions

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Vilect AS ("Vilect"), a Norwegian provider of recruitment SaaS and software-enabled recruitment services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The acquisition represents an important step in strengthening Done.ai's HR offering and further developing recruitment workflows within the group's AI-driven operating platform for SMEs across the Nordics.

Vilect provides a cloud-based recruitment platform supporting high-quality hiring processes. The company serves hundreds of companies across Norway and supports thousands of users and recruitment processes annually, generating a substantial and continuously expanding recruitment data foundation.

Positioned for AI-driven transformation in recruitment

Recruitment is entering a phase of structural change as artificial intelligence increasingly reshapes how hiring decisions are supported and executed. Access to structured and process-linked data is becoming a critical competitive factor in enabling automation, decision support and improved outcomes.

Vilect has built a data-rich recruitment platform that captures and structures key hiring information throughout the recruitment lifecycle. As part of Done.ai's broader operating platform, this data foundation strengthens the group's ability to apply AI and analytics across HR-related workflows and enhances long-term vertical depth within the HR domain.

Transaction overview

The implied enterprise value, on a cash and debt free basis, of Vilect amounts to NOK 6.5 million. The purchase price will be fully financed through a seller's credit which will be converted into newly issued shares in Done.ai at a subscription price of SEK 16.

Vilect's 2025 revenue was NOK 7.3m which represents an enterprise value to revenue multiple of less than 1x. Vilect had 6 employees by the end of 2025.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

Comments from management

"Every business in a growth phase depends on its ability to hire well. Vilect has built exactly the kind of structured, AI-enabled recruitment platform that modern SMEs need. As part of Done.ai, Vilect becomes a natural fit within our platform that connects hiring workflows with analytics, operations and finance. The cross-selling potential is significant, and we see this as a natural step toward making Done.ai the go-to operating platform for growing businesses across the Nordics." says Staffan Herbst, CEO of Done.ai.

"Vilect was founded with the ambition to modernise recruitment through structured and efficient hiring processes. Joining Done.ai enables us to accelerate that ambition. Together we can offer SMEs a broader operating platform that connects recruitment with finance and operational management. This partnership provides scale and long-term strategic support while allowing us to continue building on the culture and customer focus that defines Vilect," says Kristoffer Almeland, CEO of Vilect.

Strengthening Done.ai's HR vertical

Done.ai already offers HR-related functionality and career portal solutions within the group. The acquisition of Vilect enhances this position by adding a specialised recruitment workflow with a strong focus on structure, quality and efficiency.

Recruitment represents an early and strategically important phase in the employee lifecycle. By integrating recruitment more tightly with payroll, accounting, financial services, CRM and analytics, Done.ai expands its ability to offer a connected, end-to-end platform covering a broader share of customers' operational processes.

The transaction strengthens Done.ai's vertical depth within HR and increases opportunities for cross selling, higher customer lifetime value and improved recurring revenue generation across the group.

About Vilect

Vilect AS, headquartered in Oslo, is a Norwegian provider of recruitment software and technology-enabled recruitment services for SMEs. The company delivers structured, compliant and scalable hiring workflows through a cloud-based platform combined with advisory support.

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.