Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB expands into the Point-of-Sale market through the acquisition of Plorea Holding AS

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Plorea Holding AS ("Plorea"), a Nordic provider of point-of-sale ("POS") and payment solutions. The acquisition marks a strategically important step for Done.ai as the group expands its distribution closer to where value is created and transactions originate for its customers.

Plorea serves merchants across HoReCa, Retail, Services and Health & Beauty industries with an omnichannel POS platform that seamlessly combines in-store, online, and mobile sales with payments, workforce management, booking, loyalty and e-commerce. The company offers a modular, omnichannel platform combining POS, payments and value-added services to support modern, compliant and scalable commerce operations with recurring revenues, scalability and strong operating leverage.



Plorea serves more than 2,000 merchant customers across the Nordics. Through its platform, more than 8 million transactions are processed annually, representing over NOK 5 billion in total payment volume.

A strategic extension of the Done.ai platform

By entering the POS market, Done.ai strengthens its ambition to build the leading AI driven operating platform for SMEs in the Nordics. The point-of-sale represents the origin of transactions and the richest source of operational and financial data. Integrating POS with accounting, invoicing, payments, financing, CRM, marketing and AI driven insights enables a significantly more automated, data driven and valuable customer experience.

The acquisition of Plorea adds a strong customer facing distribution layer to Done.ai's ecosystem and creates clear opportunities for cross selling, improved customer lifetime value and deeper long term customer relationships across the group's product portfolio.

Strong position in a fragmented and transforming market

The Nordic POS market is fragmented and undergoing a structural shift from legacy cash register systems to modern, cloud-based and omnichannel platforms. This transition is driven by new regulatory requirements, changing consumer behaviour and increasing demand for integrated commerce and operational tools.

Plorea has built a scalable, compliant and future proof platform with a strong product suite and an experienced management team. The company is well positioned to act as a consolidator in the Nordic POS market through organic growth and selective acquisitions.

Transaction overview

The implied enterprise value, on a cash and debt free basis, of Plorea in the transaction amounts to approximately NOK 106 million, based on estimated revenues of NOK 90 million and reported EBIT of NOK 14 million for the financial year 2026. The final purchase price, defined as the enterprise value after net debt and normalised working capital adjustments as per 31 December 2025, comprises a combination of an up-front cash consideration of NOK 16 million, an estimated seller's credit of NOK 37 million which will be converted into newly issued shares in Done.ai Group AB at a subscription price of SEK 16 per share and an estimated cash earn-out of NOK 17 million contingent upon future financial performance.

The cash consideration payable at closing will be financed through a portion of Done.ai's existing cash balances. The consideration shares are subject to a lock-up mechanism up to three years and the earn-out consideration will only be payable if predefined financial performance criteria are met and capped at 150% of the final earn-out amount.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in early 2026. The final purchase price will be determined following closing and is subject to customary purchase price adjustments and other terms and conditions set out in the share purchase agreement. The board of directors intends to resolve on the issuance of the consideration shares pursuant to the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 10 July 2025. The transaction is expected to have a material positive impact on Done.ai's revenues and result given the relative size of Plorea.

Comments from management

"Entering the POS market is a strategically important step for Done.ai and a natural extension of our ambition to build the leading AI driven operating platform for SMEs. By integrating Plorea's POS platform with our accounting, fintech, CRM and AI capabilities, we unlock significant opportunities for recurring revenues, higher customer lifetime value and deeper customer relationships. Plorea combines profitability with a scalable platform and a clear consolidation thesis in a fragmented market, making this an attractive acquisition both strategically and financially," says Staffan Herbst, CEO of Done.ai.

"Plorea was built with a clear ambition to serve underserved SMEs with modern, cloud-based commerce solutions. Joining Done.ai gives us a unique opportunity to accelerate that ambition. Together we can offer merchants a broader, more powerful platform that connects sales, payments and operations end to end. This transaction gives us the scale, capital and strategic partner needed to take Plorea to the next level, while continuing to build on the culture and customer focus that defines us," says Anders Salberg Chairman of the Board of Plorea.

About Plorea

Plorea Holding AS is a Nordic provider of cloud-based point of sale and commerce solutions for SMEs across HoReCa, Retail, Services, and Health & Beauty industries. The company offers a modular, omnichannel platform combining POS, payments and value-added services to support modern, compliant and scalable commerce operations. The Plorea group consists of subsidiaries and reputable brands including Amendo, Easy Step, SMS and Driftsikker.

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.

