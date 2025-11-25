Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB resolves on a directed set-off issue to the sellers of Fullstakk Marketing, Debet and Jcloud

On 19 June 2025, Done.ai Group AB (the "Company" or "Done.ai") announced that it had entered into agreements for strategic acquisitions of all shares in Debet AS and 65 per cent of the shares in Fullstakk Marketing AS from R-Venture AS as well as all shares in Jcloud AS from IP Group AS (the "Transaction Agreements"). The board of directors of the Company has, based on the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting on 10 July 2025, resolved on a directed issue of 1,472,626 shares to R-Venture AS and 328,352 shares to IP Group AS at a subscription price of SEK 16 per share.

"Debet, JCloud and Fulllstakk Marketing are all adding meaningful contributions to the Done.ai, both in terms of profitability today and strategic potential in customer reach and technology. We are happy to conclude the transaction according to the communicated plan", says Staffan Herbst, CEO of Done.ai.

Transaction details:

Both R-Venture and IP Group AS shall pay for the new shares by way of set-off against vendor notes issued by the Company pursuant to the Transaction Agreements, aggregating to SEK 28,815,672 and converted from NOK based on an exchange rate as published by the Sveriges riksbank on 24 November 2025.

The subscription price of SEK 16 per share was agreed in the Transaction Agreements through negotiations on an arm's length basis with R-Venture AS and IP Group AS, respectively. Pursuant to the Transaction Agreements, R-Venture AS and IP Group AS each have an obligation to reinvest their claims pursuant to the vendor notes in shares in the Company. Accordingly, the purpose of the directed share issue and the reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential right is to settle the vendor notes and effectuate R-Venture AS' and IP Group AS' reinvestments in the Company.

Subscription and payment for the new shares shall take place no later than 28 November 2025.

Following registration of the set-off issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the total number of shares and votes in Done.ai will increase by 1,800,978 shares and votes to 85,065,180 shares and votes and the share capital will increase by SEK 180,097.8 to SEK 8,506,518.0.

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.