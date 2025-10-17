Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: A2H8S5 | ISIN: SE0010546911 | Ticker-Symbol: 719
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 08:24
0,520 Euro
-1,89 % -0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DONE.AI GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DONE.AI GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5100,54715:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 13:45 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB today announces that Kim Kåsene has stepped down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer of Done.ai

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") today announces that Kim Kåsene has stepped down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Done.ai and that his employment is terminated with immediate effect.

In the interim, Done.ai's management team will jointly take over and oversee commercial operations.

For further information please contact:
Staffan Herbst, CEO
Tel: +46 10 490 07 00, ir@done.ai

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm
Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30
Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai
Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
