Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB today announces that Kim Kåsene has stepped down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer of Done.ai

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") today announces that Kim Kåsene has stepped down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Done.ai and that his employment is terminated with immediate effect.



In the interim, Done.ai's management team will jointly take over and oversee commercial operations.

