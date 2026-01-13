Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB Completes Acquisition of Plorea Holding AS

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") is pleased to announce that it has today completed the previously announced acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in Plorea Holding AS ("Plorea"), a leading Nordic provider of cloud-based point-of-sale ("POS") and payment solutions. The transaction has been finalised today, following satisfaction of all closing conditions.

The acquisition represents a strategically significant milestone for Done.ai, expanding its capabilities into the point-of-sale market and strengthening its position as a leading AI-driven operating platform for small and medium-sized enterprises across the Nordics. Plorea's omnichannel POS platform services more than 2,000 merchant customers across the HoReCa, retail, services, and health & beauty industries and processes over 8 million transactions annually, representing more than NOK 5 billion in total payment volume.

By integrating Plorea's technology and distribution footprint with Done.ai's existing suite of financial, accounting, CRM, and operational tools, the combined offering is expected to substantially enhance automation, customer engagement capabilities, and long-term recurring revenue potential.

Management Commentary

"We are delighted to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of Plorea Holding AS. This transaction marks a pivotal step in deepening our presence at the point where commerce truly happens, the point-of-sale. Integrating Plorea's advanced POS and payments platform with our ecosystem will unlock compelling value for our customers, accelerate cross-sell opportunities and further strengthen our ability to deliver seamless end-to-end solutions.

We warmly welcome the Plorea team to Done.ai and look forward to delivering even more innovative commerce and operational experiences for customers across the Nordics," says Staffan Herbst, CEO of Done.ai.

Transaction Details

The implied enterprise value, on a cash and debt free basis, of Plorea in the transaction amounts to approximately NOK 106 million, based on estimated revenues of NOK 90 million and reported EBIT of NOK 14 million for the financial year 2026. The final purchase price, defined as the enterprise value after net debt and normalised working capital adjustments as per 31 December 2025, comprises a combination of an up-front cash consideration of NOK 16 million, an estimated seller's credit of NOK 37 million which will be converted into newly issued shares in Done.ai at a subscription price of SEK 16 per share and an estimated cash earn-out of NOK 17 million contingent upon future financial performance.

The cash consideration paid at closing is financed through a portion of Done.ai's existing cash balances. The consideration shares are subject to a lock-up mechanism up to three years and the earn-out consideration will only be payable if predefined financial performance criteria are met and capped at 150% of the final earn-out amount.

The final purchase price is subject to customary purchase price adjustments and other terms and conditions set out in the share purchase agreement. The board of directors intends to resolve on the issuance of the consideration shares pursuant to the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 10 July 2025. The transaction is expected to have a material positive impact on Done.ai's revenues and result given the relative size of Plorea.

About Plorea

Plorea Holding AS is a Nordic provider of cloud-based point of sale and commerce solutions for SMEs across HoReCa, Retail, Services, and Health & Beauty industries. The company offers a modular, omnichannel platform combining POS, payments and value-added services to support modern, compliant and scalable commerce operations. The Plorea group consists of subsidiaries and reputable brands including Amendo, Easy Step, SMS and Driftsikker.

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

