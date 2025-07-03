AerCap Holdings N.V.: AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 116 Assets in the Second Quarter 2025

DUBLIN, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has announced its major business transactions during the second quarter 2025:

Signed 71 lease agreements , including 8 widebody aircraft, 32 narrowbody aircraft, 13 engines and 18 helicopters.

, including 8 widebody aircraft, 32 narrowbody aircraft, 13 engines and 18 helicopters. Completed 21 purchases for 11 aircraft (including 3 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 5 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 3 Embraer E195-E2s for AerCap's owned aircraft portfolio), 5 engines for AerCap's owned engine portfolio and 5 helicopters.

for 11 aircraft (including 3 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 5 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 3 Embraer E195-E2s for AerCap's owned aircraft portfolio), 5 engines for AerCap's owned engine portfolio and 5 helicopters. Completed 24 sale transactions for 14 aircraft (including 9 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 1 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 1 Boeing 767-300ER and 1 Embraer E190 from AerCap's owned aircraft portfolio and 2 aircraft from AerCap's managed aircraft portfolio), 6 engines (including 2 engines from AerCap's owned engine portfolio and 4 engines from AerCap's managed engine portfolio) and 4 helicopters.

for 14 aircraft (including 9 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 1 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 1 Boeing 767-300ER and 1 Embraer E190 from AerCap's owned aircraft portfolio and 2 aircraft from AerCap's managed aircraft portfolio), 6 engines (including 2 engines from AerCap's owned engine portfolio and 4 engines from AerCap's managed engine portfolio) and 4 helicopters. Awarded approximately $1 billion from the war risks insurers of its contingent and possessed insurance policy by the London Commercial Court in respect of its assets lost in Russia in 2022.

Signed financing transactions for approximately $2.9 billion.

Repurchased approximately 4.7 million shares, at an average price of $94.03 per share, for a total of approximately $445 million.

Declared quarterly cash dividend on ordinary shares of $0.27 per share.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; trade tensions, including U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by China and other countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com.

