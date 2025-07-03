Anzeige
WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 20:06
124,45 Euro
+2,94 % +3,55
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DaVita: Frank's Team Shows They Care During His Time of Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Frank's teammates really stepped up during his time of need and showed they genuinely care about him. That's the DaVita Difference.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2025, DaVita served approximately 282,000 patients at 3,173 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,661 centers were located in the United States and 512 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/franks-team-shows-they-care-during-his-time-of-need-1045734

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
