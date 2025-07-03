Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40A7B | ISIN: CA05455X2059 | Ticker-Symbol: 1WJ0
Tradegate
03.07.25 | 17:00
0,070 Euro
-9,15 % -0,007
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXCAP VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXCAP VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0700,07922:18
0,0000,00022:00
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 22:14 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AXCAP VENTURES INC.: AXCAP Announces Investor Relations Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / AXCAP VENTURES INC. (CSE:AXCP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the retention of investor relations and marketing service provider, as further described below. The Company's engagement of the service provider is intended to improve the Company's visibility and prominence in the capital markets in both North America and Europe.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Further to its news release of May 2, 2025, , the Company entered into an amending agreement with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("Emerging") to amend its marketing services agreement dated May 2, 2025. Pursuant to the amending agreement, the parties have agreed to increase Emerging's fee to US $400,000. Emerging has agreed to provide design, development, and dissemination services for the Company. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to Emerging as compensation for its services.

The contact information for Emerging is:
James Painter
Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Address: LLC, 390 North Orange Avenue Suite 2300, Orlando, FL 32801.
Phone: +1-407-340-0226.
Email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

About the Company

Axcap Ventures is focused on consolidating neglected resources in the USA and Canada that we believe are constrained by drilling not geology. Our goal is to deliver a portfolio of development ready gold resources into the next gold cycle and to raise capital and grow these neglected orebodies when conventional single asset explorers are shut out of the market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Robert Dubeau"
Robert Dubeau, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact the Company at (604) 687-7130

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company's agreements with the aforementioned service providers, and related matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Canter Resources Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AXCAP VENTURES INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/axcap-announces-investor-relations-agreement-1045673

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.