AXCAP VENTURES INC.: AXCAP Announces Investor Relations Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / AXCAP VENTURES INC. (CSE:AXCP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the retention of investor relations and marketing service provider, as further described below. The Company's engagement of the service provider is intended to improve the Company's visibility and prominence in the capital markets in both North America and Europe.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Further to its news release of May 2, 2025, , the Company entered into an amending agreement with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("Emerging") to amend its marketing services agreement dated May 2, 2025. Pursuant to the amending agreement, the parties have agreed to increase Emerging's fee to US $400,000. Emerging has agreed to provide design, development, and dissemination services for the Company. The Company will not issue any securities or options to acquire securities to Emerging as compensation for its services.

The contact information for Emerging is:

James Painter

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Address: LLC, 390 North Orange Avenue Suite 2300, Orlando, FL 32801.

Phone: +1-407-340-0226.

Email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

About the Company

Axcap Ventures is focused on consolidating neglected resources in the USA and Canada that we believe are constrained by drilling not geology. Our goal is to deliver a portfolio of development ready gold resources into the next gold cycle and to raise capital and grow these neglected orebodies when conventional single asset explorers are shut out of the market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Robert Dubeau"

Robert Dubeau, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact the Company at (604) 687-7130

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company's agreements with the aforementioned service providers, and related matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Canter Resources Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

