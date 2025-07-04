Australian Gas Light Co. (AGL) has purchased 100% of a public housing virtual power plant (VPP) in South Australia from Tesla, with plans to integrate it with its VPP network on the east coast. From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based energy AGL has bought 100% of South Australia's social housing VPP from Tesla, giving it access to a growing network of residential solar and battery systems. AGL said it will install 400 additional home batteries in 2025 as part of a deal reported by the Australian Financial Review to be worth tens of millions of dollars. The agreement includes 25 MW of solar and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...