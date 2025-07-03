DelfinGroup: AS "DelfinGroup" Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders dated 3 July 2025

Election (re-election) of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup"

The Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" has been re-elected with the following new composition:

1.1. Agris Evertovskis, personal identification number 081084-10631, has been elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" with 6 775 560 shareholders' votes;

1.2. Janis Pizics, personal identification number 290985-12150, has been elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" with 4 326 104 shareholders' votes;

1.3. Solvita Kurtiša, personal identification number 030268-10823, has been elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" with 8 481 796 shareholders' votes;

1.4. Martinš Ozolinš, personal identification number 291184-11358, has been elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" with 5 057 948 shareholders' votes;

Election (re-election) of the Risk and Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup"

The Risk and Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" has been re-elected with the following new composition for a term of three years:

2.1. Agris Evertovskis, personal identification number 081084-10631, has been elected as a member of the Risk and Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" with 6 775 560 shareholder votes;

2.2. Janis Pizics, personal identification number 290985-12150, has been elected as a member of the Risk and Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" with 9 384 052 shareholder votes;

2.3. Solvita Kurtiša, personal identification number 030268-10823, has been elected as a member of the Risk and Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" with 8 481 796 shareholder votes.

As the term of office of the existing Supervisory Board was approaching, shareholders decided to appoint a new Supervisory Board in a timely manner in order to plan a long-term strategy and continue the company's growth.

Management Board of AS "DelfinGroup"

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.