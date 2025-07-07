Anzeige
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
DelfinGroup: DelfinGroup Q2 2025 business results

DelfinGroup results for the second quarter of 2025 reflect solid growth in consumer lending and sales of pre-owned and slightly pre-owned goods.

Consumer loan issuance reached EUR 26.3 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 35% compared to Q2 last year. The increase in consumer lending was driven by business activity in Latvia as well as in Lithuania, where consumer loans amounting to EUR 2.8 million were issued in Q2. Over the six-month period, consumer lending increased by 30% to EUR 49.7 million.

In the retail segment, sales in Q2 amounted to EUR 4.8 million, an increase of 19%, while in the six-month period, sales were up 22%, or EUR 9.6 million.

The performance of the pawn lending segment remained stable, with loan issuance of EUR 6.7 million, at the same level as last year. Similarly, in the 6-month period, pawn loans amounted to EUR 13.3 million, an increase of 2% compared to last year.

Q2
2025		Q2
2024		Change
%		6M
2025		6M
2024		Change
%
Consumer loan issuance ('000 EUR)26 34719 563+35%49 67238 264+30%
Pawn loan issuance ('000 EUR)6 6556 6700%13 32513 074+2%
Total loan issuance ('000 EUR)33 00126 233+26%62 99751 338+23%
Sale of pre-owned goods ('000 EUR) excl. VAT4 8074 049+19%9 5537 803+22%

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.






© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
