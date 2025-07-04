Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces the close of its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") as announced on May 22, 2025. The Company issued 6,565,000 units ("Units") at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of $229,775. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase a Share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof.

All securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring November 4, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Financing remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV. Inomin intends to allocate the gross proceeds raised from the sale of the Units as follows: 50% for general working capital; 25% to pay non-arm's-length management service fees; 10% for marketing activities; and 5% for property evaluations.

The Company paid a total of $15,349.25 in cash commission and issued a total of 438,550 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") as finder's fees. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSXV under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.

Per: "John Gomez"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the use of proceeds from the Financing and the receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the Financing.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive the necessary regulatory approvals in respect of the Financing and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Financing as currently anticipated.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company not receiving the necessary regulatory approvals in respect of the Financing; the Company not using the proceeds from the Financing as currently anticipated; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

