Suspension of Trading in SolTech Energy Sweden AB at FNSE

2025-07-04T10:20:39Z Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Due to Other Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: SolTech Energy Sweden AB, LEI: 549300RFE1X384DWQW10 Instrument: SOLT SE0005392537 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified