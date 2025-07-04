Anzeige
WKN: A140K4 | ISIN: SE0005392537 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ST
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 08:07
0,153 Euro
-5,91 % -0,010
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.07.2025 12:21 Uhr
Suspension of Trading in SolTech Energy Sweden AB at FNSE

2025-07-04T10:20:39Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: SolTech Energy Sweden AB, LEI:
549300RFE1X384DWQW10
Instrument: SOLT SE0005392537

The Financial Supervisory
Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2025 GlobeNewswire
