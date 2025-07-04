Lift of Suspension in SolTech Energy Sweden AB at FNSE

2025-07-04T10:55:48Z Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Ended on: 2025-07-04T10:45:11Z Ongoing: False Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel +468 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: SolTech Energy Sweden AB, LEI: 549300RFE1X384DWQW10 Instrument: SOLT SE0005392537 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified