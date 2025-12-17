SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech's subsidiary Sud Renovables receives order for three solar parks with associated batteries - order value just over SEK 210 million

Soltech's Spanish subsidiary Sud Renovables has signed an agreement with the leading financial entity Banco Sabadell to develop three new agrivoltaic solar parks with a total capacity of 35 MWp. The parks are planned to be commissioned during 2026. The order value for the solar parks and batteries amounts to approximately SEK 203 million, and in addition, a seven-year operation and maintenance agreement worth SEK 7.7 million has also been signed.

The project consists of agrivoltaic land-based solar parks that enable combined energy production and agriculture. An agrivoltaic system is a combination of agricultural activities and photovoltaic parks. The solar panels are more sparsely installed than in other solar parks, which makes it possible for agriculture to harvest even on the land on which the solar panels stand.

In addition to the solar panels, associated batteries will also be installed for the solar parks. Part of the revenue will be reported in 2025, which will contribute positively to the company's earnings. However, most of the revenue is expected to come in 2026.

"Sud Renovables continues to deliver at the highest level. This project shows technical competence, business acumen and the ability to build long-term relationships with their customers. We are proud to have them in the Soltech family and I would like to congratulate Alfred, Manel and their entire solar park team who made this possible," says Patrik Hahne, CEO of Soltech Energy.



Operating in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands

Sud Renovables, based north of Barcelona, is a leading solar energy company in Spain and became part of the Soltech Group in 2022. The company has about 90 employees and specializes in solar energy and storage solutions for both companies and individuals.

The company's projects include everything from large-scale solar facades and roof-mounted facilities to floating installations and solar roofs for parking lots. The company has, among other things, installed the Balearic Islands' largest floating solar cell plant in Mallorca.

"This is a deal we have been working on for a long time, and the fact that it is now in place feels fantastic. We look forward to delivering solar parks with agrivoltaic systems - where the solar energy solution enables both energy production and agriculture on the same surface - combined with battery storage. It is a technologically advanced solution that provides the customer with maximum benefit and enables long-term returns," says Alfred Puig, CEO of Sud Renovables.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Hahne, CEO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

E-mail: patrik.hahne@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 518 51 66

Niclas Lundin, CFO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

E-mail: niclas.lundin@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 72- 071 03 09

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

Image Attachments

Sud Renovables_Solar park