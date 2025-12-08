SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Takorama Elteknik completes large-scale energy solution

In the autumn of 2025, Soltech company Takorama Elteknik completed a large-scale energy project for a property owner in Borås. The project now contributes to the property being energy-optimized and streamlined in line with upcoming EU requirements for the energy performance of properties. Through the project, Takorama shows how their broad service portfolio including advanced electrical technology, energy storage, electrical installations, EV charging, roofing and solar energy helps property owners to future-proof their property portfolios with a focus on optimization and increased climate performance.

Takorama Elteknik has been part of Soltech since 2020 and has gradually broadened its offering to offer solar energy solutions in addition to roof contracting. In 2023, the company made an add-on acquisition of the electrical engineering company Din Elkontakt, changed its name to Takorama Elteknik and developed the business into a full-service company with a complete comprehensive offering in roofing, solar energy, energy storage and electrical engineering. This has broadened the offering, created new business opportunities and delivered greater value for the company's customers.

In this project, Takorama Elteknik has been the turnkey contractor and helped the property owner with everything from analysis to designing, delivering and installing a number of energy solutions. The company has installed switchgear, high-voltage service and a transformer station, laid waterproofing with additional insulation so that the roof will contribute to increasing the property's energy efficiency.

The project also includes an energy storage facility of 1.5 MW, which, together with over 2,000 solar panels with a total output of approximately 1 MW, creates efficient and favorable energy production. Takorama Elteknik has also installed electric car charging and carried out other electrical installations in the property.

- We are very proud to be able to deliver a solution that optimizes the customer's property's energy. Our responsibilities span everything from energy storage to electrical installations, roofing, solar energy and switchgear. By actively broadening our offering, we can take a holistic approach to real estate's energy optimization and efficiency. Something that meets the customers' needs from both an energy perspective but also from an operational economic perspective when we can contribute to creating business benefits for the customer, says Mikael Johansson, CEO of Takorama Elteknik.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Johansson, CEO, Takorama Elteknik

E-mail: mikael@takorama.se

Phone: 010-643 54 27

Samuel Lakén, PR & IR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden

E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 705 69 61

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

