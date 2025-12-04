SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Lundbergs Fastigheter chooses E-Mobility as platform provider for its 700 charging points

E-Mobility has been entrusted with delivering a comprehensive solution for the management and operation of the real estate company Lundbergs Fastigheter, which has approximately 700 charging points around Sweden. With E-Mobility's platform, the real estate company gets a scalable and user-friendly system for managing its electric car chargers for residents and visitors.

Lundbergs Fastigheter develops and manages attractive and sustainable urban environments where people want to live, work and meet. The business includes housing, offices as well as retail and meeting places, mainly in central locations. Lundbergs Fastigheter is a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed investment company Lundbergs. Now they have chosen to enlist the help of the Soltech company E-Mobility for the operation of their charging infrastructure.

"We chose E-Mobility because of their technical expertise, user-friendly interface and ability to adapt the solution to our needs. The platform gives us full control and flexibility in our work to always improve and refine our charging infrastructure," says Arvid Nyqvist, Technology and Energy Manager at Lundbergs Fastigheter.

Platform for smart charging infrastructure

E-Mobility's platform makes it possible to monitor, control and optimize charging infrastructure in real time. The system includes automated troubleshooting, dynamic load balancing, payment solutions, and support for both AC and DC charging.

"We are proud to have been entrusted by a company like Lundbergs Fastigheter. The fact that they choose our platform to manage their entire charging infrastructure shows that we deliver a robust and scalable solution that meets future requirements for operation, connectivity, monitoring and optimization of EV charging," says Martin Götesson, CEO of E-Mobility.

