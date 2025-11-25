

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - L E Lundbergforetagen AB (LBGUF) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK2.476 billion, or SEK9.98 per share. This compares with SEK2.145 billion, or SEK8.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to SEK6.611 billion from SEK6.894 billion last year.



