

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - L E Lundbergforetagen AB (LBGUF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK4.693 billion, or SEK18.92 per share. This compares with SEK210 million, or SEK0.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to SEK6.539 billion from SEK6.847 billion last year.



L E Lundbergforetagen AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK4.693 Bln. vs. SEK210 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK18.92 vs. SEK0.85 last year. -Revenue: SEK6.539 Bln vs. SEK6.847 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News