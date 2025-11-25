SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) interim report for the period July-September

Strengthened position and balance sheet in a continued challenging market

CEO comment:

We are putting an intense quarter behind us in which we have taken an active and central role in the consolidation of the solar and battery market in Sweden through our acquisition of Sesol. An important and central part of the acquisition was also the addition of Nordic Capital as the largest shareholder, which after the completed rights issue now owns approximately 37% of the capital and votes. With a new main owner and a rights issue completed, we are well equipped to continue building solutions that create value.

In the quarter, we continue to see longer decision-making times and increased competition as a result of fewer projects started, especially in the construction sector. Although the market situation remains a challenge, we can nevertheless see a cautious stabilization and a long-term subdued need for our solutions. At the same time, work is ongoing to adapt the business ensuring that we are well equipped going forward. The energy economy for all properties has an important and growing role in society, which we contribute to through all our business areas: Roof, Electricity, Façade and Solar.

The results for the quarter show that we have a lot of work left to do to reach our wanted position. I am far from satisfied and it is our main priority to continue to adapt the operations to the current market situation with organizational changes, cost adjustments, efficiency, improvements and increased market penetration. I would like to emphasise that we continue to pursue various profitability-driving initiatives in the Group with full force. At all levels, functions and business operational areas.

During the period, our contractors, turnkey solutions and cross-industry offerings continued to create value for all types of property owners in markets that were characterised by uncertainty, weaker economic conditions and price pressure. As before, global uncertainty has affected customers' willingness to invest. At the same time, it is positive that the energy subject is being discussed, clarified and are of growing importance for all industries and markets. Something that in the long term indicates a growing overall demand where our solutions breadth, technical height and proximity to the customer make it possible for us to quickly take advantage of new opportunities and customer needs.

With the support of our shareholders and guarantees, we have completed the rights issue with a total of approximately SEK 329 million before connected rights issue costs. This strengthens the Group's financial conditions, positions us as a consolidating industry leader and provides both stability and long-term benefits for our subsidiaries in their business relationships. We can now start working on the prioritized investments we communicated in connection with the rights issue. With these new conditions and with a strong principal owner in Nordic Capital, we have the capacity and expertise to both accelerate the development of our businesses and build a strong and resilient group.



I would like to thank all new and existing shareholders who participated in the rights issue for your commitment and trust.



Patrik Hahne, CEO

Quarter 3: July 1 - September 30

Net sales amounted to SEK 376.4 (608.3) million.

The Group's organic growth amounted to -46% (-18%).

EBITDA amounted to SEK -22.9 (86.1) million. EBITDA margin amounted to -6.1% (14.2%). EBITDA was impacted by revaluation effects of SEK 0 (92.7) million. Excluding revaluations, EBITDA amounted to SEK -22.9 (-6.6) million.

EBITA amounted to SEK -41.5 (70.4) million. EBITA margin was -11.0% (11.6%). EBITA was impacted by revaluation effects of SEK 0 (92.7) million. Excluding revaluations, EBITA amounted to SEK -41.5 (-22.3) million.

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK -53.1 (-34.6) million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -65.1 (-73.1) million. Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 1.5 (-81.9) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.33 (-0.26).

Interim period: 1 January - 30 September

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,208.8 (1,741.6) million.

The Group's organic growth amounted to -33% (-20%).

EBITDA amounted to SEK -62.5 (135.6) million. EBITDA margin was -5.2% (7.8%). EBITDA was impacted by revaluation effects of SEK 5.5 (185.8) million. Excluding revaluations, EBITDA amounted to SEK -67.9 (-50.2) million.

EBITA amounted to SEK -112.4 (89.6) million. EBITA margin was -9.3% (5.1%). EBITA was impacted by revaluation effects of SEK 5.5 (185.8) million. Excluding revaluations, EBITA amounted to SEK -117.9 (-96.2) million.

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK -157.8 (-60.6) million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -157.3 (-9.1) million. Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -115.5 (-105.0) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.08 (-0.46).

Significant events during the quarter

During the quarter, Soltech completed the acquisition of Sesol Group AB, a leading company in solar energy solutions for private individuals. The acquisition was carried out through a directed share issue to Nordic Capital, which thus became the largest shareholder. Sesol is included in the Group's financial reports as of August 26.

The Board of Directors resolved, subject to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting, to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 329 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The aim was to strengthen the financial position, develop business areas and accelerate synergy effects and profitability-driving measures.

Significant events after the quarter

The rights issue of 1,133,823,366 shares was completed on October 20, 2025 and was subscribed to approximately 69.5 percent, of which 67.4 percent with subscription rights and 2.0 percent without. Guarantee commitments of 346,047,248 shares, corresponding to approximately 30.5 percent, were utilized. The issue provided the company with approximately SEK 329 million before issue costs. The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares was 29 October 2025 and trading in the new shares commenced on 4 November 2025. Through the rights issue, Soltech's share capital increased by SEK 56.7 million to SEK 66.1 million. The number of shares increased from 188.9 million to approximately 1.32 billion.

