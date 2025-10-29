SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech company Tlab installs batteries and mobile solar modules for construction sheds for Implenia

The electrical engineering company Tlab has been commissioned to install batteries and solar energy solutions on construction sheds for the construction and infrastructure company Implenia. The solar energy solution consists of mobile and collapsible solar modules, developed by the sister company Fasadsystem. An innovation that enables sustainable electricity supply for temporary construction shed establishments and temporary modular buildings.

Tlab is an electrical engineering company in the Soltech Group that offers everything in electrical engineering, energy efficiency, smart control, automation and solar energy services for companies, the public sector and private individuals. With cutting-edge expertise in complex and extensive electrical installations, they help enable their customers' energy production and optimization. The company has now been commissioned to install solar energy and battery solutions at eight construction sheds at Implenia's establishment at Arlanda. Implenia Sverige AB is a multinational construction and infrastructure company that works for tomorrow's infrastructure in the Swedish market.

The installation Tlab will carry out consists of mobile solar cell modules developed by the Soltech company Fasadsystem, specially developed for construction sheds and temporary modular properties. The solar energy solutions will contribute solar electricity to the sheds, which need electricity for heating in the winter and for cooling during the summer months, among other things.

The solar modules that are installed are foldable and movable, which makes them a flexible solution for an industry that often has temporary workplaces and establishments. Using solar energy to power construction sheds also contributes to a reduced need for diesel and fossil fuels.

"To be able to support Implenia in the electrification of their construction sheds feels inspiring and a great first project together. They are active in large-scale infrastructure projects and we are proud to be entrusted with contributing to both energy efficiency and reduced climate impact for their establishment at Arlanda. This project shows how the Soltech Group can develop and install energy solutions for a more electrified and climate-smart construction sector," says Joakim Persson, CEO of Tlab.

A scalable sustainability initiative

Implenia is a multinational construction and infrastructure company that builds infrastructure in Sweden. The investment in solar and batteries at their establishment in Arlanda will now be one of many initiatives in their long-term sustainability work.

"We see this as a concrete and scalable way to integrate green energy into our daily operations. Construction sheds are a natural part of every project and establishment, and by making them self-sufficient in electricity, we can reduce the need for fossil energy sources and at the same time inspire more climate-smart solutions in the industry," concludes Therése Rönnkvist-Mickelson, Head of Sustainability at Implenia Sweden.

For further information, please contact:

Joakim Persson, CEO, Tlab

E-mail: joakim.persson@t-lab.se

Phone: +46 70- 981 26 30

Samuel Lakén, PR & IR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden

E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 705 69 61

