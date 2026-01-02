Anzeige
WKN: A140K4 | ISIN: SE0005392537 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ST
Frankfurt
02.01.26 | 08:22
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,02311:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Sesol becomes Soltech Home

In August, Soltech Energy completed the acquisition of the solar energy company Sesol AB, which became the Group's 20th subsidiary. An integration work was started together with Soltech's existing companies towards the consumer market with the goal of creating a unified offering under one and the same brand. In line with this objective, a decision was also made during the autumn to transfer the subsidiary Soldags to Sesol, which took effect on 1 January 2026. Now the integration work is completed and Sesol is changing its brand to Soltech Home, although the legal company name Sesol AB remains as a contracting party.

The business transition means that all staff from Soldags will now become part of Sesol. In addition to the staff being moved, all external communication and sales from Sesol will take place under the Soltech Home brand, which was launched by the Soltech Group in 2024. This creates a unified brand for the consumer market that positions Soltech as one of Sweden's largest energy partners for households.

"When we acquired Sesol, the ambition was to create a strong and unified offering for the consumer market. We are doing this now that Sesol becomes Soltech Home, which is a strategic investment that gives us a clear profile and makes it easier to meet households' needs for smart, profitable and sustainable solutions. We create a common culture, efficient processes and a customer experience that stands for quality and security. With a strengthened Soltech Home, we are taking an important step towards consolidating our position in a fast-moving market," says Patrik Hahne, CEO of Soltech Energy.
Optimization of energy production
With Sesol as part of Soltech Home, the Group aims to build a profitable consumer business in 2026 and in the longer term reach an even larger market share. The focus is on more installations, subscription services and new products that strengthen customers' independence and reduce energy costs. The concept offers needs-adapted solar energy solutions with associated batteries and electric car charging in combination with AI-based smart control that enables reduced energy costs for private individuals.

"We are proud to now be fully integrated into the Soltech Group. We get a brand that stands for innovation, future-proof energy solutions and a strong customer focus. Our employees and I look forward to continuing to develop our offering under the Soltech Home brand. This is the start of a long-term journey where we will create value for customers and the Group together. I would also like to warmly welcome Soldags employees to Sesol," says Henrik Eriksson, CEO of Sesol.

Summary

  • The acquisition of Sesol was completed in August and Sesol became the Soltech Group's 20th subsidiary.
  • The integration work has been ongoing during the autumn with a focus on common processes, culture and brand strategy.
  • Sesol begins to operate under the Soltech Home brand in all external communication and sales

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Hahne, CEO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB
Phone: +46 73- 518 51 66

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

Image Attachments

Soltech Home

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
