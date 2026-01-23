SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech announces structural changes regarding its subsidiaries in solar energy for private individuals

Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) informs that the Board of Directors has today decided on structural changes for the Group's subsidiaries that operate in the consumer market in the form of reconstruction, bankruptcy or liquidation for the companies in Sweden and Norway, as well as a review of the presence in the Netherlands. This is due to the continued weak and challenging market situation in the consumer market for solar energy. The rest of the Group's business areas, electrical engineering, façade, roofing and large-scale solar installations, are close to, or near positive cash flow levels based on current operations and ongoing initiatives. Following the capital injection in October 2025, the Group maintains a solid liquidity position to support our subsidiaries in other business areas. The Board therefore considers these measures necessary to achieve positive cash flow more quickly.

The consumer market for solar energy has been challenging in recent years. In early 2026, the market situation has weakened as a result of recent global events, the effects of which are already affecting households' willingness to invest in the short term, and slows down the demand. Therefore, there is no clear increase in demand going forward, this has led the Group to review the consumer business as a whole and decide on various measures.

Reconstruction of Sesol AB and bankruptcy of Sesol AS

The subsidiary Soldags i Sverige AB will, following the decision of the Board of Directors today, be filed for bankruptcy as the conditions do not exist to run the business profitably. Bankruptcy trustees are appointed by the district court. At the same time, a voluntary liquidation of Soldags Montage AB (a subsidiary of Soldags i Sverige AB) is planned.

Review in the Netherlands

Over the past two years, the consumer market for solar energy in the Netherlands, has been characterized by regulatory uncertainty and political decisions that have resulted in a weaker demand and a significant change for the country's solar energy companies. The conditions for solar energy have therefore weakened significantly compared to when Soltech established itself on the market. Therefore, a review is also being made of Soltech's presence in the consumer market in the Netherlands, which is conducted in the part-owned company 365zon.

"The market in solar energy for private individuals has been developing slower than expected for a long time, and we see that the recovery is delayed. Therefore, through these measures, we choose to act and take responsibility for creating a profitable group," says Patrik Hahne, CEO of Soltech Energy.

