SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech initiates construction of an 18 MWh battery park for Nordic Solar in Södertälje

Soltech Energy, through its subsidiary Soltech Energy Solutions, has entered into an agreement with the energy company Nordic Solar regarding a large-scale battery project. The project includes an 18 MWh battery park that has now begun construction in Södertälje. This is yet another project that Soltech is carrying out within its offering of large-scale battery parks. A solution that is growing in importance to enable the flexible and sustainable electricity system of the future.

In recent years, Soltech Energy Solutions has established itself as a leading player in both solar energy solutions and large-scale battery parks with associated smart control. An area that is becoming increasingly important for harmonizing the balance between electricity production and electricity consumption and for meeting increased and changing power needs.

Soltech Energy Solutions has now agreed and started the construction of another large-scale battery project that will be integrated with Svenska kraftnät's ancillary services market and energy trading with Nord Pool's spot market. The battery park that is being built will be Danish Nordic Solar's first battery storage project in Sweden and their largest in the segment to date. The soil preparation has been completed and the facility has now entered the construction phase.

- The collaboration on a large-scale battery park for Nordic Solar demonstrates that our investment in a competitive large-scale battery offering is attracting interest from across the Nordic region. Battery parks play a key role in the energy transition and electrification as they contribute to increased grid stability and enable an increased expansion of renewable energy sources. We're pleased to announce that construction is now underway, says Amadeus Bode, Commercial Manager Energy Storage at Soltech Energy Solutions.

Soltech is developing a growing portfolio of large-scale projects in both solar parks and battery storage, with the aim of supporting the energy transition in Sweden and in the Nordic region.

