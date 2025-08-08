Soltech Energy Sweden AB: Summary From The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech" or the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting today, 8 August 2025, in Stockholm whereby the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Directed issue of consideration shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to increase the Company's share capital through a directed share issue of not more than 56,691,168 shares. The shares are issued as payment to Artim Balance BidCo AB (a company controlled by Nordic Capital) in connection with Soltech's acquisition of all shares in the solar energy company Sesol Group AB. The resolution was unanimous and was made in accordance with the majority requirement set out by the Swedish Securities Council as a condition for the validity of the exemption from the mandatory bid obligation granted to Artim Balance BidCo AB in relation to the subscription of the consideration shares.

Determination of number of members of the board of directors, election of two new members of the board of directors, and remuneration to newly elected members of the board of directors

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, that the board of directors shall be expanded from four to six members, that Jacob Langhard and Thomas Mejdell shall be elected as new members of the board of directors, and that a yearly remuneration of SEK 300,000, together with remuneration for any committee work in accordance with the decision of the most recent annual general meeting, shall be paid to each of the newly elected members of the board of directors, and that such remuneration to these members for the period from the time upon which their election takes effect until the end of the next annual general meeting shall be paid in proportion to the length of their respective terms. The resolutions are conditional upon and takes effect from the time of the Company's completion of the acquisition of all shares in Sesol Group AB.

Amendment of the articles of association

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the number of shares in the Company's articles of association from being not less than 80,000,000 and not more than 320,000,000 to being not less than 185,000,000 and not more than 740,000,000, and to amend the share capital in the articles of association from being not less than SEK 4,000,000 and not more than SEK 16,000,000 to being not less than SEK 9,250,000 and not more than SEK 37,000,000. The resolution is conditional upon that all new shares issued in the consideration share issue resolved on by the meeting are allocated and registered with the Swedish Companies Registration O?ce.

Authorisation for the board of directors to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, for the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off, whereby the number of shares that may be added though new subscription or conversion may not result in the number of shares exceeding the number permitted by the articles of association, and that the authorisation from the annual general meeting 2025 shall cease to be effective. The resolution is conditional upon that the new articles of association adopted by the meeting are registered with the Swedish Companies Registration O?ce.

For further information on the proposals that have now been approved by the extraordinary general meeting, please refer to the information in the notice to the extraordinary general meeting published on 9 July 2025.

