KlaraBo Sverige AB: KlaraBo's CFO to Leave the Company

KlaraBo's CFO, Per Holmqvist, has announced that he will be leaving the company to take on a new role outside the real estate industry. A recruitment process has been initiated with the aim of appointing a new CFO in the near future.

Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO KlaraBo

andreas.morfiadakis@klarabo.se

+46 76 133 16 61

KlaraBo is a real estate company that acquires, builds, owns and manages attractive residential properties. The company was founded in 2017 and operates throughout the country. The strategy is to acquire existing residential properties as well as land for new construction in regions with population growth and a strong labour market. Our newly constructed apartments are developed in-house and space efficient, which contribute to reasonable rents. Both apartments and buildings are designed in collaboration with the municipality to fit local needs. With sustainable building material, the new construction holds a high environmental standard. KlaraBo is a long-term property owner. KlaraBo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is traded under the ticker KLARA B.