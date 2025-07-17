KlaraBo Sverige AB: Strong earnings through active management and strategic acquisition

April-June 2025

Revenue amounted to SEK 180.5 million (157.5), a year-on-year increase of 15 per cent.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 109.6 million (96.9), up 13 per cent year-on-year.

Income from property management amounted to SEK 46.5 million (37.3), a year-on-year increase of 25 per cent.

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 33.5 million (11.3) and changes in the value of derivatives to SEK -68.4 million (-1.7).

Earnings totalled SEK 6.7 million (28.7), corresponding to SEK 0.04 per share (0.22).

The loan-to-value ratio was 50.5 per cent (52.8) on 30 June with an average interest rate of 3.4 per cent (3.6) on the balance sheet date. The company only has bank borrowings.

January-June 2025

Revenue amounted to SEK 355.6 million (314.2), a year-on-year increase of 13 per cent.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 192.8 million (170.3), up 13 per cent year-on-year.

Income from property management amounted to SEK 71.3 million (57.5), a year-on-year increase of 24 per cent.

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 273.5 million (-34.0) and changes in the value of derivatives to SEK -51.7 million (42.5).

Earnings totalled SEK 236.0 million (32.4), corresponding to SEK 1.53 per share (0.24).

The net realizable value per share was SEK 32.9 (32.1).

Significant events during the period

KlaraBo signed an agreement to refinance loans totalling just over SEK 1 billion with one of the Group's existing banking partners. The new loan has a four-year term starting in the third quarter of 2025, with an interest margin below the Group's average margin.

KlaraBo extended an existing lease with Östersund Municipality. The new lease has a contractual term of 20 years, with annual rental value of SEK 1.4 million.

KlaraBo took possession of a property portfolio in Helsingborg on 31 January 2025 with a property value of SEK 850 million. The portfolio is deemed to have favourable potential for future value creation.

KlaraBo announced a new number of shares and votes in the company as a result of the completed rights issue. As of 30 June 2025, the total number of shares outstanding in KlaraBo amounted to 157,885,751 (of which 16,300,000 were Class A shares and 141,585,751 Class B shares).

From Andreas Morfiadakis' CEO comment



"KlaraBo is continuing to grow. Revenue increased 15 per cent in the second quarter, with the year's general rent increase - which averaged 4.9 per cent across the property portfolio - acting as a key driver. Our increased pace in terms of value-creating activities, measured on a rolling 12-month basis, also resulted in strong organic growth. This meant that KlaraBo's rental trend in the first half of the year significantly exceeded the average increase, which is in line with our operational goal. Our latest strategic acquisition in Helsingborg of 740 apartments with an estimated initial yield of 5 per cent played an important role in our positive performance and strengthened our property portfolio.

It is also gratifying to note that we managed to improve our real occupancy rate during the quarter to 97.2 per cent, up 0.4 of a percentage point compared with the preceding quarter, and that the economic occupancy rate also rose".

