KlaraBo Sverige AB: KlaraBo appoints Magnus Nordholm as new CFO

KlaraBo has appointed Magnus Nordholm as its new Chief Financial Officer. Magnus brings extensive and solid experience from both the real estate sector and the financial industry, with over 20 years in leading positions across listed companies, funds, and private equity structures. Among other roles, he has held several key positions at Heimstaden, including CFO and Deputy CEO, where he developed deep expertise in growth strategy, capital raising, and transactions.

"Magnus possesses a unique combination of strategic and financial expertise, along with strong industry insight. His experience in both the real estate market and capital markets makes him especially well-suited to contribute to KlaraBo's continued growth and value creation," says Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO of KlaraBo.

"KlaraBo is a company with a clear and proven strategy, underpinned by a solid financial foundation and a well-balanced risk profile. I look forward to supporting the company's continued expansion, contributing to its next phase of development, and am confident in the value we will create going forward," says Magnus Nordholm, incoming CFO of KlaraBo.

Magnus will assume his new role during the third quarter of 2025.

Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO KlaraBo

andreas.morfiadakis@klarabo.se

+46 76 133 16 61

About KlaraBo

KlaraBo is a real estate company that acquires, builds, owns and manages attractive residential properties. The company was founded in 2017 and operates throughout the country. The strategy is to acquire existing residential properties as well as land for new construction in regions with population growth and a strong labour market. Our newly constructed apartments are developed in-house and space efficient, which contribute to reasonable rents. Both apartments and buildings are designed in collaboration with the municipality to fit local needs. With sustainable building material, the new construction holds a high environmental standard. KlaraBo is a long-term property owner. KlaraBo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is traded under the ticker KLARA B.

