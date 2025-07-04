Anzeige
Freitag, 04.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

WKN: A3ECF6 | ISIN: CH1248667003 | Ticker-Symbol: SN20
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 09:08
408,00 Euro
-3,77 % -16,00
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025 18:10 Uhr
62 Leser
Schweiter Technologies: Invitation To The Media & Analyst Webcast

INVITATION TO THE MEDIA & ANALYST WEBCAST

July 25, 2025, 11:00 a.m.

Half year results 2025 and outlook

Steinhausen, July 4, 2025 - We cordially invite you to the media, analyst and investor conference of Schweiter Technologies. In addition to information on the 2025 half year results, we are pleased to give you an outlook for the second half year.

The webcast will take place on July 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CEST and can be accessed with this link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/schweiter-2025-h1.

Roman Sonderegger (CEO) and Urs Scheidegger (CFO) look forward to your participation.

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
