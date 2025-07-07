



KAWASAKI, Japan, July 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that its high-precision skeleton recognition AI technology, which enables the digitization of three-dimensional human movements, has been adopted for use by the Japan Skating Federation. The technology will be used to analyze and enhance the training of figure skating athletes at a training camp to be held at the National Training Center, located at Kansai Airport Ice Arena, from July 3 - 5.Conventional motion capture technology is impractical for training purposes due to the time-consuming setup, slow result output, and limitations in the number of performances that can be analyzed. Furthermore, markerless motion capture technology, which relies on general video footage for analysis in figure skating, faces challenges in accurately analyzing complex movements such as jumps and spins due to posture deviations and misrecognition. The Japan Skating Federation chose Fujitsu's skeleton recognition AI technology, developed since 2016 in the fast-paced and complex field of gymnastics, because of its high precision and its ability to reflect analysis results in real-time.Other features- Technology based on the world's first and only internationally-recognized AI gymnastics scoring system- Proprietary correction algorithms significantly reduce jitter (estimation error) in posture recognition, previously a challenge in image analysis using deep learning- Photorealistic technology generates large amounts of training data, shortening the learning period significantly. Processes that traditionally required months of manual work can now be automated and completed within a matter of hours.Future PlansFujitsu aims to expand use of its high-precision skeleton recognition AI technology beyond the sports industry into areas such as workload analysis in manufacturing, early disease detection in healthcare, and the utilization of analytical data in the entertainment sector.Under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu's cross-industry business model to address societal issues, Fujitsu will continue to advance people's well-being in society through the use of data and AI, in collaboration with Uvance partners.Morinari Watanabe, President, International Gymnastics Federation and Member of the International Olympic Committee, comments:"The IOC announced the Olympic AI Agenda in 2024, recommending the use of cutting-edge technologies, including AI, to enhance scoring fairness and competitive strength. I am very pleased that training based on ice movement analysis, which was previously considered impossible, has been realized. I hope this initiative will lead to the improvement of competitive strength and the further development of the skating world."Yohsuke Takeuchi, Director/Chair of High Performance Figure Skating, Japan Skating Federation, comments:"The Japan Skating Federation carries out analysis of athletes' jump performance. Marker-based 3D analysis equipment presents significant challenges, including the inability to analyze during trials and the significant time required for analysis, which delays feedback to athletes. We expect that Fujitsu's high-precision skeleton recognition AI technology and its rapid output of results will solve these problems and contribute to the swift improvement of athletes' competitive performance. The Japan Skating Federation will further expand the application of this technology and consider its use for motion analysis during competitions as part of its ongoing efforts to utilize cutting-edge technology to improve athletic performance and enhance fan engagement."About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsu.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.